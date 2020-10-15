OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.26

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.71. OneSmart International Education Group shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 70,110 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSmart International Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,048,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 209,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneSmart International Education Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC raised its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 1,145,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 249,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

