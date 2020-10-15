OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.26

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.71. OneSmart International Education Group shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 70,110 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSmart International Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
About OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)
OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.
