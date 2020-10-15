Oppenheimer Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $65.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut DraftKings from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.48.

DKNG opened at $47.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,973,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

