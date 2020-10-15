Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fortinet in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $130.14 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

