Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Shares Gap Down to $25.60

Orosur Mining Inc (LON:OMI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.60, but opened at $23.50. Orosur Mining shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 7,874,304 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.37. The company has a market cap of $24.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

