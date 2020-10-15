Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $13.38 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 138.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after buying an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

