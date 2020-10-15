Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Invests $251,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average is $100.67. The company has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock worth $101,867,182. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

