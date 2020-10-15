Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Shares Up 1.5%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.37. 11,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 186,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, Beacon Securities raised Osino Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 23.82 and a quick ratio of 23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.45.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.0788489 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Company Profile (CVE:OSI)

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

