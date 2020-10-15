Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.37

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.37 and traded as high as $11.50. Otelco shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 534 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Otelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otelco stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 4.19% of Otelco worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

