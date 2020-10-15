Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) vs. TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Critical Survey

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 13.62 -$34.52 million ($1.98) -0.44 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 20.31 -$22.67 million ($7.47) -0.70

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outlook Therapeutics. TRACON Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Outlook Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 625.47%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -154.45% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -562.52% -99.57%

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD. The company also develops TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lung cancer, and Phase I/II clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment prostate cancer. In addition, it is developing TJ004309, a novel humanized antibody against CD73 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors through a strategic collaboration and clinical trial agreement with I-Mab Biopharma. The company has license agreements with Ambrx, Inc.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Health Research Inc.; Case Western Cancer Center; and Lonza Sales AG, as well as a cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

