Outotec (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Outotec (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outotec in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Outotec in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Outotec in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Outotec in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Outotec stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62. Outotec has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides process solutions, technologies, and services for the mining and metallurgical industries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Minerals Processing and Metals Refining. The Minerals Processing segment offers mineral processing solutions, including pre-feasibility studies, and complete plants and life cycle services to mining industry.

