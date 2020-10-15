Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:OM opened at $46.06 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.