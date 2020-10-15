Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

