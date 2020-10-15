Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.
Shares of NYSE OC opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $76.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87.
In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
