Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $76.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

