PAC Global (PAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B, TOPBTC and YoBit. PAC Global has a market cap of $7.59 million and $1,386.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003796 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 11,645,708,645 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, TOPBTC, YoBit, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

