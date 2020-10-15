Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

PTVE opened at $14.06 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

In other news, insider John P. Rooney acquired 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $75,621.00. Also, CEO John T. Mcgrath bought 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Insiders acquired 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845 over the last 90 days.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.