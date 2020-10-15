Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.
PTVE opened at $14.06 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.30.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
