Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.30.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
