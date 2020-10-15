Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CFO Michael Ragen bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. Also, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $75,621.00. Insiders have acquired 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845 over the last ninety days.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

