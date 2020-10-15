Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcgrath bought 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

