Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

PTVE opened at $14.06 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CFO Michael Ragen bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. Also, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $75,621.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

