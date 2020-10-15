Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTVE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

In other news, CFO Michael Ragen purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. Also, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

