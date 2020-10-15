Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PTVE opened at $14.06 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CFO Michael Ragen bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. Also, CEO John T. Mcgrath bought 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Insiders bought a total of 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845 in the last 90 days.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

