Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Shares of PTVE opened at $14.06 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.30.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
