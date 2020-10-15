Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $22.10. Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 507,518 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $433.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L)’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L)’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

