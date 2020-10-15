PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.99 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00007722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00272604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.01480882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 247.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00930240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 22,903,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,061,375 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

