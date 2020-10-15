Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Gap Up to $39.00

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $40.00. Pantheon Resources shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 2,040,873 shares.

The company has a market cap of $195.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.18.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

