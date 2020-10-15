Parachute Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $308,448.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,153,886 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

