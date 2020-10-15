Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 500.57 ($6.54).
Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 322.80 ($4.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 340.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 338.11. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.26).
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
