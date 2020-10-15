Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 500.57 ($6.54).

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 322.80 ($4.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 340.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 338.11. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.26).

In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £46,650 ($60,948.52). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £64,000 ($83,616.41). Insiders have acquired a total of 42,987 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,463 in the last quarter.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

