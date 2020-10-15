Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 448.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

