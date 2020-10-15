Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by BofA Securities

BofA Securities lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.11.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE PGRE opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 0.97. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 448.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Paramount Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.