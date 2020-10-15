Pareto Securities Upgrades WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to “Buy”

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WRTBY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HSBC lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.79.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

