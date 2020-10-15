Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PK. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of PK stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after buying an additional 1,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 404,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

