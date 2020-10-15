PARSIQ Reaches Market Cap of $11.11 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $11.11 million and $57,602.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 814.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00099570 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008666 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021270 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009267 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,174,223 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

