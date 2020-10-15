Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.96 million and $348.56 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Coinall, Binance and BW.com.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin, OKCoin, Binance, Kyber Network, DDEX, BW.com, ABCC, MXC, Hotbit, C2CX, Bit-Z, WazirX, P2PB2B, Bitfinex, BigONE, OKEx, CoinBene, FCoin, DigiFinex, CoinEx, Coinall, Crex24, Iquant, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bittrex, KuCoin, BitMax, BitMart, SouthXchange, Gate.io, TOKOK, BCEX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.