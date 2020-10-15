Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by Argus from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,649 shares of company stock worth $14,105,522. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

