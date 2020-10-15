Payfair (PFR) Price Tops $0.0008

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Payfair has a market capitalization of $31,341.89 and $1,333.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Payfair has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Payfair alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.94 or 0.04933713 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00051280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031934 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.