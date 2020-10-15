Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paylocity from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $190.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 164.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $191.99.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $10,865,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,552,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,510,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $280,108.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,971.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,205 shares of company stock worth $25,683,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paylocity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 85,366 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 14.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,512,000 after acquiring an additional 77,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

