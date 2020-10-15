Pearl River (CVE:PRH) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Pearl River Holding (CVE:PRH) were down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 41,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The company has a market cap of $4.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Pearl River Company Profile (CVE:PRH)

Pearl River Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes plastic products. It serves customers in the People's Republic of China, Australia, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, Canada.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.