Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays cut Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,664,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Pearson during the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 36.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 40,971 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Pearson during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSO opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.03. Pearson has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

