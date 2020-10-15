Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $150.00 at BofA Securities

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BofA Securities from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BofA Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PTON. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.56. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $135.31.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,496 shares of company stock worth $63,051,505 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. FMR LLC lifted its position in Peloton by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Peloton by 478.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,140,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

