Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.
Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend by 43.6% over the last three years.
Shares of PAG stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03.
In other news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
