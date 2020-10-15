Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend by 43.6% over the last three years.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

