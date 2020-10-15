Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAG. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of PAG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,612. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

