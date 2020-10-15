Peony (PNY) Trading 29% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market cap of $100,276.81 and $8,213.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00026322 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004986 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 5,049,126 coins and its circulating supply is 4,929,298 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

