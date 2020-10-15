Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $410.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

