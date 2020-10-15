Perlin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. Perlin has a market cap of $10.74 million and $1.30 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. In the last week, Perlin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00272507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01480901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 246.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00877645 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

