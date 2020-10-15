Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

