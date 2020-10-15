Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Cap of $320,563.16 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $320,563.16 and $128.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,386.01 or 1.00089892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00049820 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00608515 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00944790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00099028 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004575 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 80,283,050 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

