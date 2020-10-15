Phore (PHR) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $20,938.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004224 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021096 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,369,055 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

