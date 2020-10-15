Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Gap Down to $52.80

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.80, but opened at $50.10. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $51.49, with a volume of 18,065 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PHTM. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.98 million and a P/E ratio of 176.00.
About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
