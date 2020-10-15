Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) versus Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Critical Comparison

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Photronics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Photronics and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Canadian Solar 0 1 4 0 2.80

Photronics currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.73%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential downside of 27.58%. Given Photronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 6.01% 4.00% 3.24% Canadian Solar 8.04% 13.22% 3.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Photronics and Canadian Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $550.66 million 1.25 $29.79 million $0.44 23.75 Canadian Solar $3.20 billion 0.74 $171.59 million $2.19 18.13

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Photronics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Photronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. It also provides engineering, procurement, and construction; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. This segment's energy solution products include solar inverters and energy storage systems for utility, commercial, residential, and specialty product applications. Its O&M services include inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar power projects. The Energy segment engages in the development and sale of solar power projects; and operation of solar power plants and sale of electricity. As of January 31, 2020, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 880.2 MWp. The company's primary customers include distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. Canadian Solar Inc. sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.