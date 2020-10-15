Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, an increase of 4,585.4% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium accounts for about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of PLL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.80. 8,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,858. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.55 million, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

