Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.06. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

