Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.24.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $4,626,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717,069 shares of company stock worth $174,622,259.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pinterest by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080,885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,225 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,978,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,132 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.